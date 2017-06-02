Never one to shy away from telling us exactly what he thinks of the state of the UK charts, Noel Gallagher has laid into Harry Styles’ debut solo effort.

The High Flying Birds frontman is no fan of Harry’s chart-topping single ‘Sign Of The Times’, as revealed when he lamented that most of his own contemporaries had turned their back on rock and roll.

In an interview with Absolute Radio (surely the root of all good rock and roll feuds), Noel said: “People of my age have let themselves go, they’re fat, balding idiots with fading tattoos.

“They sit in their garage and write shite like ‘Sign of the Times’ for Harry Styles. Which, quite frankly, my cat could have written in about 10 minutes.”

Backtracking slightly, Noel added: “I don’t mind the song… my wife was falling over herself, ‘Have you heard Harry Styles’ new song? It’s like Prince’.

“I was like, ‘Without even hearing it, I can assure you it’s not like Prince’.”

‘Sign Of The Times’ spent one week at the top of the UK singles chart upon its release in April, with Harry’s self-titled debut album also reaching the top spot when it followed a week later.

Fortunately, Ed saw the funny side, and later offered Noel and his daughter free tickets to his sold-out show.

