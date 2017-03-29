As we eagerly await the release of Harry Styles’ solo material, it’s now been confirmed that he’s managed to snag a seriously high-profile gig for his first post-One Direction performance. Next month, Harry will perform his debut single as a solo artist on ‘Saturday Night Live’, the same night that US talk show star Jimmy Fallon serves as guest host. The news was announced on the official ‘SNL’ Twitter page on Tuesday (28 March), where it was also revealed he’ll be appearing on Saturday 15 April.

Excited to announce @jimmyfallon and @Harry_Styles will be in Studio 8H on April 15! #FallonStylesSNL pic.twitter.com/w2Bl2Mpsyz — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 28, 2017

Harry has actually performed on ‘SNL’ three times before, most recently in 2014, but this will mark his first appearance on the show without his 1D bandmates.

Over the weekend, Harry pulled an Adele when, without warning, a teaser for his upcoming single aired during an ad break on ‘The Voice’ on ITV. Although full details of Harry’s solo material are yet to be confirmed, we do know that the first single will be coming on 7 April, meaning fans have just over a week to wait until we can hear what he’s been working on. Industry website HITS Daily Double recently teased that we should his sound is reminiscent of “‘70s British rock, Bowie and Queen in particular”. Work began on his album as far back as 2015, when it was first reported that Harry had already registered several solo tracks under his own name, after collaborating with singer/songwriter Gary Go and Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody. Harry was named as a co-writer on all of the tracks, the titles of which included ‘Already Home’, ‘Coco’, ‘5378 Miles’ and ‘Wake Up The Sun’. Meanwhile, it’s set to be an exciting year for Harry, as he’s also making his big screen acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dunkirk’, opposite Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance and Sir Kenneth Branagh.

Harry is the fourth member of 1D to release solo music, with former bandmate Zayn Malik topping the UK singles chart on both sides of the Atlantic with his first solo single, ‘PILLOWTALK’. He’s since gone on to collaborate with big names in the music world, including Chris Brown, M.I.A. and Taylor Swift, while Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson have also both had UK top 10s since 1D went on a break.