Harry Styles has broken his silence on his brief relationship with Taylor Swift, in a new interview to promote his forthcoming solo album.

The former One Direction singer was reported to be dating Taylor for a short spell at the end of 2012, after they were photographed together in London.

He is also thought to have inspired the lyrics to songs on her most recent album, ‘1989’, including ‘Out Of The Woods’, ‘I Know Places’ and, perhaps most significantly, ‘Style’.

David Krieger/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Harry and Taylor in 2012

NBC via Getty Images Harry Styles performing on 'SNL' over the weekend

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Taylor Swift

Since breaking up with Harry, Taylor has dated DJ and music producer Calvin Harris and, more recently, ‘The Night Manager’ star Tom Hiddleston, who recently gave his side of their relationship in an interview similarly candid to Harry’s.

Meanwhile, Harry was thought to have alluded to his time with Taylor in the One Direction song ‘Perfect’, on which he is credited as a co-writer.

Read Harry’s full interview in the new issue of Rolling Stone.

