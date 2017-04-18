Harry Styles has broken his silence on his brief relationship with Taylor Swift, in a new interview to promote his forthcoming solo album.
The former One Direction singer was reported to be dating Taylor for a short spell at the end of 2012, after they were photographed together in London.
He is also thought to have inspired the lyrics to songs on her most recent album, ‘1989’, including ‘Out Of The Woods’, ‘I Know Places’ and, perhaps most significantly, ‘Style’.
Addressing their relationship in a new interview with Rolling Stone, Harry said: “Relationships are hard, at any age. And adding in that you don’t really understand exactly how it works when you’re 18, trying to navigate all that stuff didn’t make it easier.
“I mean, you’re a little bit awkward to begin with. You’re on a date with someone you really like. It should be that simple, right? It was a learning experience for sure. But at the heart of it – I just wanted it to be a normal date.”
Harry also spoke about the songs he reportedly inspired, adding: “I don’t know if they are about me or not, but the issue is, she’s so good, they’re bloody everywhere.
“I write from my experiences; everyone does that. I’m lucky if everything [we went through] helped create those songs.
“That’s what hits your heart. That’s the stuff that’s hardest to say, and it’s the stuff I talk least about. That’s the part that’s about the two people. I’m never going to tell anybody everything.”
When asked if there was anything he’d say to Taylor today, he continued: “I don’t know. Certain things don’t work out. There’s a lot of things that can be right, and it’s still wrong.
“In writing songs about stuff like that, I like tipping a hat to the time together. You’re celebrating the fact it was powerful and made you feel something, rather than ‘this didn’t work out, and that’s bad.’
“And if you run into that person, maybe it’s awkward, maybe you have to get drunk ... but you shared something. Meeting someone new, sharing those experiences, it’s the best shit ever. So thank you.”
Since breaking up with Harry, Taylor has dated DJ and music producer Calvin Harris and, more recently, ‘The Night Manager’ star Tom Hiddleston, who recently gave his side of their relationship in an interview similarly candid to Harry’s.
Meanwhile, Harry was thought to have alluded to his time with Taylor in the One Direction song ‘Perfect’, on which he is credited as a co-writer.
Read Harry’s full interview in the new issue of Rolling Stone.