British police are investigating five sexual assault allegations involving film producer Harvey Weinstein, sources have confirmed to the Press Association after more women came forward to make complaints.
On Sunday, an alleged victim said Weinstein assaulted her in Westminster in 1992. Earlier in the day, Scotland Yard confirmed three allegations were made relating to sexual assaults in London in 2010, 2011 and 2015.
This followed another allegation, made against the movie mogul, passed to Scotland Yard detectives by Merseyside Police this week, relating to an alleged sexual assault in the capital in the late 1980s.
The five allegations relate to three complainants.
A Met spokesman said: “Officers from the Met’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating the allegations. There has been no arrest at this stage.”
The force did not name Weinstein, in keeping with its policy of not identifying suspects who have not been charged.
But it said the allegations involve a man against whom another was made on Wednesday. That case also is being investigated.
The latest allegations came as more British women came forward saying they were assaulted by Weinstein.
Hollyoaks actress Lysette Anthony has told the Metropolitan Police she was attacked by the movie mogul in her London home in the late 1980s, while another unnamed former Miramax employee said he raped her in the basement flat of his London offices in around 1992 – it is not known if she was the third complainant.
The woman, who is granted automatic anonymity as an alleged sex offences victim, said she has only confided in her husband about the attack within the last few days.
The woman, who said she chewed raw garlic and wore tatty clothes to repel Weinstein, told The Mail on Sunday: “Even after all these years, I can still wake up screaming.I wanted the opportunity to speak out, but I just couldn’t see how.”
The fresh allegations follow several made by actresses in the US against Weinstein – four of rape and more than 30 of sexual harassment – and come as the organisation behind the Oscars expelled Weinstein.
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday night he was moving to strip producer Weinstein of the prestigious Legion D’Honneur award – the highest decoration in France – while Bafta has already suspended him and Weinstein’s wife, British designer Georgina Chapman, said she was leaving him.
Weinstein has denied the charges of non-consensual sex “unequivocally”. In a statement, his spokeswoman said: “Mr Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual.”