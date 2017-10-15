British police are investigating five sexual assault allegations involving film producer Harvey Weinstein, sources have confirmed to the Press Association after more women came forward to make complaints.

On Sunday, an alleged victim said Weinstein assaulted her in Westminster in 1992. Earlier in the day, Scotland Yard confirmed three allegations were made relating to sexual assaults in London in 2010, 2011 and 2015.

This followed another allegation, made against the movie mogul, passed to Scotland Yard detectives by Merseyside Police this week, relating to an alleged sexual assault in the capital in the late 1980s.

The five allegations relate to three complainants.

A Met spokesman said: “Officers from the Met’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating the allegations. There has been no arrest at this stage.”

The force did not name Weinstein, in keeping with its policy of not identifying suspects who have not been charged.

But it said the allegations involve a man against whom another was made on Wednesday. That case also is being investigated.

The latest allegations came as more British women came forward saying they were assaulted by Weinstein.