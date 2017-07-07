All Sections
    • STYLE
    07/07/2017 13:23 BST

    Haute Couture: The Wedding Dresses Dreams Are Made Of, From Dior, Elie Saab And Chanel

    From Paris with love 💓

    Haute Couture Week has showcased a plethora of show-stopping gowns for autumn/winter 2018. 

    With Celine Dion on the front row, to Naomi Campbell taking to the catwalk once more for Azzedine Alaïa, the week has produced plenty of magical moments, but none as breath-taking as the bridal-inspired gowns on the runway. 

    From Christian Dior and Elie Saab to Giambattista Valli, we’ve picked out the most dream-worthy from the all of the shows:

    • Chanel
      Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    • Giambattista Valli
      Pierre Suu via Getty Images
    • Giambattista Valli
      Pierre Suu via Getty Images
    • Giambattista Valli
      Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    • Stephane Rolland
      Catwalking via Getty Images
    • Giambattista Valli
      Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    • Christian Dior
      Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    • Ralph & Russo
      Peter White via Getty Images
    • Monique Lhuillier
      Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    • Monique Lhuillier
      Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    • Guo Pei
      Peter White via Getty Images
    • Galia Lahav
      Kay-Paris Fernandes via Getty Images
    • Georges Hobeika
      Kristy Sparow via Getty Images
    • Rodarte
      Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho via Getty Images
    • Rodarte
      Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho via Getty Images
    • Elie Saab
      Catwalking via Getty Images
    • Elie Saab
      Catwalking via Getty Images
    • Elie Saab
      Catwalking via Getty Images
    • Valentino
      Catwalking via Getty Images
    • Zuhair Murad
      Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    • Zuhair Murad
      Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images

