Haute Couture Week has showcased a plethora of show-stopping gowns for autumn/winter 2018.

With Celine Dion on the front row, to Naomi Campbell taking to the catwalk once more for Azzedine Alaïa, the week has produced plenty of magical moments, but none as breath-taking as the bridal-inspired gowns on the runway.

From Christian Dior and Elie Saab to Giambattista Valli, we’ve picked out the most dream-worthy from the all of the shows: