Haute Couture Week has showcased a plethora of show-stopping gowns for autumn/winter 2018.
With Celine Dion on the front row, to Naomi Campbell taking to the catwalk once more for Azzedine Alaïa, the week has produced plenty of magical moments, but none as breath-taking as the bridal-inspired gowns on the runway.
From Christian Dior and Elie Saab to Giambattista Valli, we’ve picked out the most dream-worthy from the all of the shows:
-
ChanelVictor VIRGILE via Getty Images
-
Giambattista ValliPierre Suu via Getty Images
-
Giambattista ValliPierre Suu via Getty Images
-
Giambattista ValliVictor VIRGILE via Getty Images
-
Stephane RollandCatwalking via Getty Images
-
Giambattista ValliVictor VIRGILE via Getty Images
-
Christian DiorVictor VIRGILE via Getty Images
-
Ralph & RussoPeter White via Getty Images
-
Monique LhuillierVictor VIRGILE via Getty Images
-
Monique LhuillierVictor VIRGILE via Getty Images
-
Guo PeiPeter White via Getty Images
-
Galia LahavKay-Paris Fernandes via Getty Images
-
Georges HobeikaKristy Sparow via Getty Images
-
RodarteAntonio de Moraes Barros Filho via Getty Images
-
RodarteAntonio de Moraes Barros Filho via Getty Images
-
Elie SaabCatwalking via Getty Images
-
Elie SaabCatwalking via Getty Images
-
Elie SaabCatwalking via Getty Images
-
ValentinoCatwalking via Getty Images
-
Zuhair MuradVictor VIRGILE via Getty Images
-
Zuhair MuradVictor VIRGILE via Getty Images