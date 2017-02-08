Two years ago, Channel 4 documentary Dispatches revealed that people who eat a lot of rice may be putting themselves at risk.

The reason: arsenic.

The element occurs naturally and isn’t necessarily toxic - unless it is inorganic arsenic, in which case it can be highly toxic. Because of the nature in which it is grown - steeped in water-flooded paddies - it releases inorganic arsenic which is normally ‘locked up’ in soil minerals.

“As grains of rice take in arsenic,” writes Life’s Little Mysteries on HuffPost, “they accumulate a disproportionate amount in their outer hulls, which are stripped off if the grains are refined into white rice. This is why brown rice, which has some nutritional benefits when compared with white rice, has been found to contain more arsenic.”

Now, BBC 2 programme Trust Me, I’m A Doctor has revealed the way we cook rice can affect the levels of arsenic it releases.

Millions of people may have been doing it the wrong way, inadvertently releasing more arsenic.