More than 10 million people in the UK experience headaches regularly, but what could be causing these niggling pains?

A 2017 study found that patterns of parallel lines (or stripes) could be one culprit. Researchers in the Netherlands said striped patterns caused negative effects, even in the brains of healthy people, which resulted in discomfort.

There are a few different types of head pain including migraine, tension, medication-induced and cluster headaches. Stripes aside, here are some of the key factors that could be causing them, according to the NHS and Migraine Trust.