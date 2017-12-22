Healing Refugee Children Through Drama Therapy

Salam is a psychologist working with the International Medical Corps in Jordan.

In this vlog, part of HuffPost’s Christmas Appeal with Unicef, Salam talks about the trauma children have faced before they arrive in refugee camps, the depression, anxiety and PTSD many are already living with, and how engaging them in psychosocial activities such as drama help provide relief and also rehabilitation.

To help the children of Syria this winter please donate to the HuffPost UK Christmas Appeal at unicef.uk/huffpost