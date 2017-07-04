Drugs used to treat heartburn and acid reflux have been linked to an increased risk of death in a new study.

Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) are a widely available class of drug designed to curb excess stomach acid production. They are commonly found in heartburn tablets such as omeprazole and lansoprazole.

The drugs, taken by millions of people in the UK each year, work by blocking the enzyme in the wall of the stomach that produces acid.

Off the back of the new findings, researchers have suggested that the use of PPIs should be restricted.