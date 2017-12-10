'Carnage' At Heathrow Airport As Snow Causes Cancellations And Long Delays

Passengers described scenes of “carnage” at Heathrow Airport as heavy snow that blanketed much of the UK in white caused flight cancellations and long delays. The disruption at the UK’s busiest airport was blamed on planes having to be de-iced before take-off and after they land, with a backlog caused by aircraft stands being full. It meant flights being diverted as far away as Newcastle - around 300 miles away - and aircraft held on the airport’s apron for hours before taking off.

Heathrow not accepting any more flights! So I'm about to see #Newcastle for the first time! #uksnow — Latika M Bourke (@latikambourke) December 10, 2017

Delay at GOT airport - 3hrs

Flight time - 2hrs

Stuck at tarmac - 4hrs

Passport queue - 35min

Without food - so far 8hrs

Expected to be home - hopefully within the hour

I’m a frequent flyer but today SUCKED!!! Shame on you #Heathrow #WhatSnow December 10, 2017

The Twitter account of British Airways, believed to be the worst affected airline, received a deluge of messages from customers unhappy about long waits but also no response on their customer service phone line. It has reportedly cancelled 24 long-haul flights as well as dozens of shorter flights.

@British_Airways flight from Belfast City to Heathrow cancelled with no help or options to rebook at airport. Refund option not working on site or app. Calls going unanswered. Told I can’t get a refund because I checked in online. Please help. pic.twitter.com/RBeRSWCwjE — Bex April May (@bexlectric) December 10, 2017

@British_Airways reply awaited please. I merely wish to have my cancelled flight rearranged. Not presented as an option within your app. Thank you pic.twitter.com/LNnIq4dMo2 — Michael McGlynn (@michaelmcglynn1) December 10, 2017

@British_Airways pick up! So much for Exec Club services! Cancelled flight, told to “speak to an agent”. More chance getting hold of Santa! pic.twitter.com/X1SFCmQ0QI — MILK PUBLICITY (@milkpublicity) December 10, 2017

It’s carnage at Heathrow tonight. Dozens of flights cancelled. Missed connected flights & is now being pushed back til tomorrow morning... pic.twitter.com/sk98TDlGp2 — Cllr Ashley Graczyk (@AshleyAnnotate) December 10, 2017

Others posted pictures of huge queues waiting for flights.

Absolute chaos at Heathrow. Cabin crew crying and consoling each other. Babies screaming. Saw a disabled person nearly get knocked out of his wheelchair in the crush. BA staff were incredible though. They couldn't do enough to help and one even kindly charged my phone for me. pic.twitter.com/Hyw8c5mpxr — Jo Kelly (@jokelly) December 10, 2017

.@heathrow nightmare. Hours-long cues blames on "weather" conditions but only 25% of check-in desks open. Disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/tMJzeXapUz — Nicolas Niarchos (@PerneInAGyre) December 10, 2017

Luton and Birmingham airports were also warnings of flight delays and cancellations but Heathrow appeared to suffering from the worst of it. But as a hub airport, delays have a knock-on effect across Europe, with reports of one flight from Berlin to Heathrow being forced to turn back after an hour.

A lot of passengers are affected by delays and cancellations across Europe today.



For example the ~180 passengers on flight #BA983 Berlin -> London. Scheduled time of departure 13:50. Actual time of departure 18:57. Made a U-turn after 1h & landed back in Berlin 21:04. pic.twitter.com/xA8VQ2LiYk — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 10, 2017

@British_Airways you don’t even deign to respond to communications. My husband has been at Heathrow since 11am. He is now unable to come home because you won’t let him off a cancelled flight. This is actually sick. — Camerateur (@Camerateur) December 10, 2017

Ridiculous #BritishAirways - flight 993 has been redirected to Bournemouth from Heathrow, sat on tarmac for 4 hours, poor captain trying to sort it all by himself!!! SORT IT OUT AND HELP BA!! 100's of people need to get home 😢 — loulou (@louiseboraman1) December 10, 2017

We’ve been here since 10am and we’ve been rebooked onto a flight out of Heathrow at 2:30 tomorrow afteenoon. Unreal!

We’ve been in JFK since 4pm on Saturday.

We now have to find and pay for our own hotel that’ll be refunded. This is driving me mad. So tried. — LEGO Eater (@Lee_nostromo) December 10, 2017

One of four queues to leave the airport after mass cancellations. This is sheer incompetence by @HeathrowAirport pic.twitter.com/r7OssMi5Z4 — ᗪᗩᐯᕮ SᑎOᗯᗪᕮᑎ (@snowded) December 10, 2017

Both British Airways and Heathrow apologised for the “problems and inconvenience”.

Adverse weather continues to impact flights in the UK and Europe on Sunday December 10, 2017.



We're sorry for the problems and inconvenience caused by the disruption.



Please check https://t.co/2Ty8CEO0Dq to ensure your flight is operating before leaving for the airport. — British Airways (@British_Airways) December 10, 2017

A BA spokeswoman added: “We’re very sorry that some of our customers’ travel plans have been affected by severe weather conditions.​ “Heavy rain overnight and snowfall this morning, combined with a reduction in the number of flights able to land at Heathrow have caused disruption to our flight schedule. L​ike other airlines, we are experiencing some delays and cancellations. “We’re asking customers to check for information about their flights on ba.com before they set off for the airport, and not to come to the airport unless their flight is operating. “We have put a flexible re-booking policy in place so that all customers due to fly from Heathrow today, Sunday December 10 and tomorrow, Monday December 11 can re-book to travel on alternative flights until Monday December 18.”

We regret that weather conditions across the UK today has resulted in some passengers experiencing disruption to their travel. Airlines are responsible for ensuring their flights are fully de-iced before they are operated, and this is resulting in some delays and cancellations. — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) December 10, 2017

The safety and comfort of our passengers is always our first priority and we're working closely with our airlines to ensure affected passengers are looked after. Please check the status of your flight with your airline before coming to the airport: https://t.co/zOqJyQR48T — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) December 10, 2017