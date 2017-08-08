It’s the end of an era for Helen Chamberlain, who is leaving Sky Sports’ ‘Soccer AM’ after over 20 years of fronting the programme.
The presenter first hosted the show back in 1995, but it’s been announced that she’s now stepping down, with new hosts, ex-footballer and ‘I’m A Celebrity’ star Jimmy Bullard and comedian Lloyd Griffith taking over.
The news was announced with two posts on the show’s official Twitter account:
It’s not just the presenting team that’s changing as the show’s format will also be “revamped”.
Helen began presenting ‘Soccer AM’ alongside Tim Lovejoy and remained part of the show when he stepped down in 2007.
At its peak, ‘Soccer AM’ pulled in over 300,000 viewers - a huge feat for the Sky Sports channel - but by 2016, the numbers told a different story and as FourFourTwo points out, last year’s Christmas special was watched by just 61,000 people.
When Helen first joined the team, the show was also a lot longer, clocking in at four hours, but cut to 2017, and it’s 90 minutes long.