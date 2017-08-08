It’s the end of an era for Helen Chamberlain, who is leaving Sky Sports’ ‘Soccer AM’ after over 20 years of fronting the programme.

The presenter first hosted the show back in 1995, but it’s been announced that she’s now stepping down, with new hosts, ex-footballer and ‘I’m A Celebrity’ star Jimmy Bullard and comedian Lloyd Griffith taking over.

The news was announced with two posts on the show’s official Twitter account: