Helen Skelton Reveals The Fire Brigade Arrived As She Gave Birth On Her Kitchen Floor

Helen Skelton has revealed that a team of fire fighters stepped in to be her birthing partners as her husband was in another country when she went into labour.

TV presenter Skelton, gave birth to her second son with her husband, Rugby League star Richie Myler, on 8 April.

“It was all a bit frantic. We are just so relieved he is safely here,” Skelton told Hello magazine.

“I’m still not really sure why the fire brigade arrived but it seems they were the closest emergency service at the time.”