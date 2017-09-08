Helen Skelton has thanked the mum friends in her life who have made parenting that little bit easier.

The TV presenter, 34, who is mum to two-year-old Ernie and four-month-old Louis with her husband Richie Myler, shared an Instagram clip of herself and two of her mum friends on a waterslide in France.

“Mum mates matter,” she captioned the shot on Thursday 7 September.

“Thanking the ladies in my life for fun times and friendship. I don’t have a photo of you all together but know I value and respect each one of you.”

Skelton linked to a blog post she had written titled: “The value of mum mates.”

“Thank heavens for friends,” Skelton wrote on the blog.

She explained she came to France with a three-month-old baby and felt like she was “winging” parenting, but she learned from mum friends around her how to find her way.

“Thank you girls for not judging me when my toddler screams and snatches a toy from yours,” she wrote.

“Thank you for listening to my first world problems and non-dramas and thank you most of all for making some precious memories with us here in France.

“Mum mates are important. Choose wisely, choose widely.”