Helen Skelton On Pressure To Be A 'Perfect Mum' After Son Was Told To Leave Nursery

Helen Skelton has spoken out about the stress of being a mother after her son was banned from playgroup.

The 33-year-old tweeted in January 2017 about her one-year-old son Ernie being asked to leave nursery in France after he had a tantrum.

Speaking about the event, she told The Mirror: “I had loads of women message me and say: ‘That exact thing happened to me’.

“That’s so nice as we’re all under pressure to be amazing mums. If my tweet made one stressed out mum somewhere say, ‘Thank God, it’s not just me’, then that’s amazing.”