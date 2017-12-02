'Superman' Police Officer Holds Van As It Dangles Off Bridge With Driver Trapped Inside

A police officer has been hailed a hero for holding on to a van as it dangled off a bridge with the driver trapped inside.

PC Martin Willis was the first to arrive at the scene on the A1(M) in West Yorkshire and grabbed hold of one of its rear tyres to keep it still and calm the driver, stuck in the vehicle’s cab.

He tweeted he could not describe his relief when West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue arrived to take control and pull it back on to the road.