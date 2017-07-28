The proceedings of family courts strictly occur behind closed doors and are thus shrouded in secrecy. But one High Court judge has published a warm, moving letter he wrote to a teenage boy explaining just why he ruled against allowing him to move abroad with his father. Referring to the child using the pseudonym “Sam”, Mr Justice Peter Jackson explained the teenager had instructed a solicitor to apply for the move, something his mother, whom he lives with, had opposed.

PA Mr Justice Peter Jackson

In his letter, the judge praised the 14-year-old for the way he gave evidence, telling him his views “carry a lot of weight with me.” He added: “I believe that your feelings are that you love everyone in your family very much, just as they love you. The fact that your parents don’t agree is naturally very stressful for you, and indeed for them.” But he points out that while Sam’s father is a man with some wonderful qualities, “I see someone who is troubled, not happy.” “He has not achieved his goals in life – apart of course from having you. Because of his personality style, and the love you feel for him, he has a lot of influence over you. All fathers influence their sons, but your father goes a lot further than that. I’m quite clear that if he was happy with the present arrangements, you probably would be too. Because he isn’t, you aren’t.”

zimmytws via Getty Images Family court hearings are conducted in private