HIV-Preventing Drug PrEP Should Be Available On NHS, Say Lib Dems

The HIV-preventing drug PrEP should be made available on the NHS, the Lib Dems have said.

Norman Lamb, the party’s health spokesman, said today PrEP was a “vital weapon” in the fight against HIV.

The drug, also known as Truvada, is currently not available on the NHS across the UK and a private prescription costs £400 a month.

It can reduce the chances of contracting the potentially life-threatening virus by more than 90%.

Around 47,000 gay or bisexual men and around 49,500 heterosexuals were estimated to be living with HIV in the UK by the end of 2015.

Last month. the NHS in Scotland said it would make the drug available to at-risk groups. The NHS in England and Wales have approved trials.

In November, the Court of Appeal ruled the NHS England had the ability, but not the obligation, to fund PrEP. The NHS had argued local authorities should have to pay.

Labour has said in the past it is “right and ethical” for PrEP to be funded by the NHS. And The Green Party made ensuring the drug was provided part of its LGBT manifesto.