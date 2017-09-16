Dramatic video has captured a burning block of flats in Kent on Saturday in what eyewitnesses described as “terrible scenes”.
No one is reported to have been injured at the fire at Pollyfield Close in Holborough Lakes, Snodland, and by 10.30am the Kent Fire and Rescue Service reported making “good progress” in containing the blaze.
“It is believed that everyone has been accounted for and a rest centre has been put in place for residents. Kent Police and SECAmb remain in attendance,” the service said in a statement.
Fifteen fire engines and two height vehicles remain at the scene as firefighters battle to stop the blaze spreading to neighbouring properties.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Aaron Roffe wrote on Twitter: “Terrible scenes this morning HolboroughLakes, praying there are no injured. Thoughts with all residents affected.”
One local, Daniel Pritchard, told Kent Live that the smoke was “really bad”.
Referring to footage of the blaze, he said: “I had work friends who were there at 6.45am, and the flames were about a third of the size as they were in the video.
“It’s spread really quickly.
“There were people in their PJs going to the M&S garage this morning as well.”