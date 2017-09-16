Dramatic video has captured a burning block of flats in Kent on Saturday in what eyewitnesses described as “terrible scenes”.

No one is reported to have been injured at the fire at Pollyfield Close in Holborough Lakes, Snodland, and by 10.30am the Kent Fire and Rescue Service reported making “good progress” in containing the blaze.

“It is believed that everyone has been accounted for and a rest centre has been put in place for residents. Kent Police and SECAmb remain in attendance,” the service said in a statement.