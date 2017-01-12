Holly Willoughby took to Instagram to share one of those rewarding parenting moments that makes your heart burst.

The 35-year-old mum to Harry, seven, Belle, five, and Chester, two, shared a photo of an adorable handwritten note one of her kids had left on her bed.

“When you get into bed and find this... 😊,” she captioned the photo.

The note read: “I love you mummy and daddy.”

It’s moments like this that make it worth all those toddler tantrums and sleepless nights.

“I get notes like this,” one mother commented on Willoughby’s photo. “I love them and I’ve kept every one. So cute and the things we live for.”

Another mother commented: “They’re the best letters to get and they’re the types of parenting moments that money can’t buy.”

A dad commented: “Need to get my little rascals to do things like this, haha.”

Some parents took the opportunity to warn Willoughby of what she has to come as her kids grow up (and it doesn’t include notes like these).

“I used to get lots of these,” one fan commented. “My three monsters are all grown up now, so I don’t get them anymore but I’ve still got every note they ever left me.”

Another wrote: “You obviously don’t have teens haha, that’ll turn to them telling you they hate you... Oh the joys, embrace it when you can!”

“That is gorgeous,” a mum wrote. “I miss those days, just get a grunt now.”

