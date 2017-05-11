Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield came face-to-face cheek-to-cheek with the man who has had their faces tattooed onto his buttocks.
Matty O’Hagan showed off his inking to the two ‘This Morning’ presenters during Wednesday night’s filming of ‘Celebrity Juice’ - and don’t they looked thrilled with the result?
Holly shared a snap of her and Phil posing next to the handywork on Instagram, which she captioned: “Filming tonight down at @celebjuiceofficial and met the man with my face on his ass!!!! #thingsithoughtidneversay.”
Phillip was equally honoured to have his face immortalised on someone’s bum, tweeting: “Have you seen this @hollywills !!! Matty we salute you!!”
The 19-year-old decided to get the unique tattoo in an attempt to outdo his flatmate who has Ant and Dec inked on his rear (yes, really).
He told The Sun: “Lee came home and told me he’d had Ant and Dec tattooed onto his arse and I just wanted one over on him.
“We’re both always full of banter and I just couldn’t resist.
“Ant and Dec rule prime time TV on a Saturday night so I decided if I was going to do it I’d have to go with the King and Queen of daytime telly.
“Holly and Phil are the only one’s who come close to rivalling Ant and Dec at the moment so it was a no brainer. They’re also good friends.
“It took an hour-and-a-half on each cheek, so three hours in total, and was sore in a couple of patches but it was all worth it in the end.
“I’ve got quite a few tattoos already but they’re all pretty terrible - including a couple of ‘mum’ ones.”
We won’t mention the fact that Holly looks more like fellow TV presenter Kate Thornton then.
Earlier this week, Holly and Phil were forced to apologise to ‘This Morning’ viewers after guest Kenny Goss swore during an interview.
The former lover of the late George Michael appeared on the ITV daytime show to discuss their relationship in a live-link up from LA.
But as he reminisced about how he and George used to watch ‘This Morning’ together, Kenny swore not once, but twice.
‘Celebrity Juice’ is on ITV2 tonight at 10pm.