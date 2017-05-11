Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield came face-to-face cheek-to-cheek with the man who has had their faces tattooed onto his buttocks.

Matty O’Hagan showed off his inking to the two ‘This Morning’ presenters during Wednesday night’s filming of ‘Celebrity Juice’ - and don’t they looked thrilled with the result?

Holly shared a snap of her and Phil posing next to the handywork on Instagram, which she captioned: “Filming tonight down at @celebjuiceofficial and met the man with my face on his ass!!!! #thingsithoughtidneversay.”