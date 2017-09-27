Holly Willoughby And Phillip Schofield Lose It Over Orgasm Innuendo In Hilarious 'This Morning' Blunder

It’s been a while since Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have properly, properly lost it on ‘This Morning’, but they have now served up another clip that’s guaranteed to be used on blooper shows until the end of time.
The pair could control themselves after Phil dropped an almighty innuendo on Wednesday’s (27 September) show, after interviewing a couple who claimed they could orgasm for 18 hours.
Holly and Phil had just wrapped up the interview with lovers of tantric sex Scott and Melanie McClure, when Phil attempted to throw to the break.
“Still to come...” he proclaimed.
This immediately raised eyebrows from a shocked Holly, and the pair burst into hysterics.
Holly threw herself down on the sofa, unable to speak or even look at her co-host.
Phil, meanwhile, couldn’t even finish his link, telling bosses to quickly cut to the break through his tears of laughter.
The pair didn’t fare much better during the actual interview either, having to stifle giggles at various points.
Holly even told them: “My goodness you are machines. This has been one of my favourite interviews ever.”
Take a look at the full chat in the video below...
‘This Morning’ airs weekdays at 10.30am on ITV.