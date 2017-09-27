Holly Willoughby And Phillip Schofield Lose It Over Orgasm Innuendo In Hilarious 'This Morning' Blunder

It’s been a while since Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have properly, properly lost it on ‘This Morning’, but they have now served up another clip that’s guaranteed to be used on blooper shows until the end of time.

The pair could control themselves after Phil dropped an almighty innuendo on Wednesday’s (27 September) show, after interviewing a couple who claimed they could orgasm for 18 hours.

Holly and Phil had just wrapped up the interview with lovers of tantric sex Scott and Melanie McClure, when Phil attempted to throw to the break.

“Still to come...” he proclaimed.