‘Hollyoaks’ delivered an emotional moment on Tuesday (30 May) night, as Nick Savage finally admitted to raping Ellie Nightingale And Holly Cunningham. The storyline has been running since last September, when new arrival Nick sexually assaulted Ellie, who was drunk, during Freshers’ Week.

The plot kickstarted conversations around consent and ‘Hollyoaks’ was praised for the way they handled the topic by a number of charities. Nick then went on to sexually assault Holly, but - until now - had refused to acknowledge his crimes.

Nick didn't understand consent, if you're going to have sex you need to understand consent. #HollyoaksConsenthttps://t.co/DOIddvIjuy pic.twitter.com/vhSZ2XpaIU — Hollyoaks (@Hollyoaks) May 30, 2017

The scenes saw Nick confess to his uncle Dirk, as he told him: “I didn’t mean to hurt her… I’m always trying to talk them into it and they’re always playing hard to get. “She took me back to her room. What difference does it make?”

Lime Pictures Ellie was stunned to learn what Nick had done, while she was blackout drunk

“It makes all the difference in the world,” Dirk replied. “She didn’t say it [yes], did she?” “Neither of them did,” Nick then admitted. As Nick then made the confession to the police, a number of viewers tweeted about the storyline:

Speaking back in September 2016, a Rape Crisis spokesperson was among those who praised the plot. She told HuffPost UK: “TV drama has the opportunity to reach audiences that perhaps more traditional campaigning and awareness-raising methods might not appeal to and in a way that is engaging and doesn’t feel like being ‘educated’ or preached at. “This makes it an important and powerful medium for messages that a relevant to everyone and have the potential to effect positive change.” Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

Rape Crisis services for women and girls who have been raped or have experienced sexual violence - 0808 802 9999

services for women and girls who have been raped or have experienced sexual violence - 0808 802 9999 Survivors UK offers support for men and boys - 0203 598 3898