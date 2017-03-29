The star, who plays Ste Hay in the Channel 4 soap, chatted to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about the ‘Who killed Amy Barnes?’ storyline which began this week, but was left blushing after perhaps saying a little too much.

When the interview began, the actor was visibly concerned with making sure he didn’t say too much, keeping schtum as the presenters quizzed him on whether multiple endings really had been filmed.

Then, as they were examining the various suspects, Kieron appeared to reveal that his character is responsible for Amy’s death, going bright red after telling the hosts: “Even in the final scenes when I was str... with my hands... no.”

“Is this live live?” he then asked, to which the answer was: yes, Kieron. Yes it is.

Holly and Phil then attempted to take the heat off the star, whittling through some other storyline details, but at that point it seemed too late, and his face really did say it all: