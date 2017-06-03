Speaking on the red carpet at Saturday (3 June) night’s British Soap Awards , she admitted she’d love to see a family reunion for Maxine and her sibling.

Nikki Sanderson has revealed that she’d love to see Rachel Shenton, who played her on-screen sister Mitzeee Minniver, return to ‘Hollyoaks’ .

When asked which familiar face she would like to see back in the village, Nikki told HuffPost UK: “Rachel Shenton, my sister, who played Mitzeee, she’s lovely, she very talented, wonderful, gorgeous girl.

“For her to come back it might be quite good.

“I think at the moment, Maxine needs a bit of back up and it might be nice if Mitzeee came back and helped her out.”

Rachel’s final ‘Hollyoaks’ scene aired in 2010, when she was seen flying off to start a new life in America.