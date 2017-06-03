Nikki Sanderson has revealed that she’d love to see Rachel Shenton, who played her on-screen sister Mitzeee Minniver, return to ‘Hollyoaks’.
Speaking on the red carpet at Saturday (3 June) night’s British Soap Awards, she admitted she’d love to see a family reunion for Maxine and her sibling.
When asked which familiar face she would like to see back in the village, Nikki told HuffPost UK: “Rachel Shenton, my sister, who played Mitzeee, she’s lovely, she very talented, wonderful, gorgeous girl.
“For her to come back it might be quite good.
“I think at the moment, Maxine needs a bit of back up and it might be nice if Mitzeee came back and helped her out.”
Rachel’s final ‘Hollyoaks’ scene aired in 2010, when she was seen flying off to start a new life in America.
So far this year, there have been a number of soap comebacks and it was recently announced that Gary Lucy is returning to ‘Hollyoaks’.
Meanwhile, ‘EastEnders’ is set to welcome Dean Gaffney back to Walford, while Denise Black reprised her ‘Corrie’ role just weeks ago.
The British Soap Awards air on ITV on Tuesday 6 June. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.