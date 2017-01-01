Gabriel Olsen via Getty Images The iconic Hollywood sign gets changed to read 'Hollyweed'.

New Year’s pranksters have struck in Hollywood - altering the iconic sign towering above the town to ‘Hollyweed’.

The marijuana-inspired vandalism was captured by Californians as they blinked into 2017.

Hollyweed!!! I think security took the night off last night in Hollywood👀. pic.twitter.com/ycQXzjsyjG — Sd3gaughC (@Sd3gaughC) January 1, 2017

IT'S 7:01 AM & I JUST GOT HOME AND THE HOLLYWOOD SIGN SAYS "HOLLYWEED"? REALLY THO GUYS pic.twitter.com/mvRauVrBQH — Alex Sloane (@alexsloanemusic) January 1, 2017

TMZ reported the police have caught the assailant on CCTV.

It’s not the first time arguably the most famous signage in the world has been defaced by pot enthusiasts on the first day of the year.

Gabriel Olsen via Getty Images

Gabriel Olsen via Getty Images Tourists pose for a selfie in front of the 'Hollweed' sign.

Pictures later emerged showing how the unknown agitator did it, covering parts of the ‘OO’ and two sections of material horizontally.

Gabriel Olsen via Getty Images

In 1976, arts student Danny Finegood also changed the sign to read ‘Hollyweed’, earning an ‘A’ for a class assignment. He was never charged with a crime. Twitter was loving it.

Some prankster tweaked the #HollywoodSign overnight (this is not an adulterated pic). Hippy New Year everyone. pic.twitter.com/XpiiuDa92K — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 1, 2017

California - along with Massachusetts and Nevada - legalised marijuana use for adults in November.