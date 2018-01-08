A homeless man sleeping in a bin in Kent has been rushed to hospital after being accidentally tipped into the back of a refuse truck.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to the scene in Rochester at 7.45am today (Monday) following reports that a man had been “injured by a dust cart”.

A spokesperson from the South East Ambulance Service said that the rough sleeper, who has not been named, “suffered potential leg and pelvis injuries” after being scooped into the back of the bin lorry.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to Medway Maritime Hospital by road, they added. His current condition is unknown.

An investigation has now been launched by Medway Council in collaboration with waste management company Veolia, whose lorry was involved in the incident.