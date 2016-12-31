Novelty ‘X Factor’ contestant and self-professed “best rapper in the UK” Honey G suffered quite the embarrassment on Friday (30 December), when the chart position for her debut single was announced.

Shortly after leaving ‘The X Factor’ in fifth place, it was announced that Honey G had landed a contract to record a single on Simon Cowell’s Syco record label , releasing ‘The Honey G Show’ last week.

However, it seems that controversy hasn’t translated to sales, as not only did the track fail to reach the UK top 40, it missed the top 100 altogether, coming in at a lowly 149 in the singles chart.

Honey G’s time on ‘The X Factor’ was blighted with controversy throughout, particularly when she was kept in the competition over fellow contestant Ryan Lawrie .

She was also repeatedly accused of cultural appropriation , a suggestion which she brushed off on a number of occasions, even implying at one point that she was being discriminated against as a white woman with aspirations of becoming a big rapper .

And while Honey G’s single didn’t exactly set the charts alight, we doubt very much that it’s dented her confidence too much.

Eventual ‘X Factor’ champion Matt Terry had a slightly more impressive result in the pop charts when he debuted his winner’s song ‘When Christmas Comes Around’, which peaked at number three upon its release .

Steve Brookstein Huw John/REX/Shutterstock Despite both a chart-topping single and album, Steve was dropped by his record label shortly after his time on ‘The X Factor’, before he was ever given the chance to release a second single with Syco.



Two years later, he independently released the single ‘Fighting Butterflies’ independently, though it only charted at number 193.

Shayne Ward Unlike most ‘X Factor’ winners, Shayne’s second single, ‘No Promises’, followed his winner’s single by just a couple of months. The Bryan Rice cover reached number two in the charts (it was kept off the top spot by Gnarls Barkley), which managed to land him that rare thing of a second album on Simon Cowell’s label.

Leona Lewis A masterclass in how to leave your talent show past firmly in the past, Leona Lewis changed the face of ‘The X Factor’ when she released ‘Bleeding Love’, which topped the UK chart for an impressive seven weeks.

Leon Jackson Although he’s often overlooked in the ‘X Factor’ history books, Leon Jackson’s first post-‘X Factor’ single, ‘Don’t Call This Love’, charted at a respectable number three in the UK singles chart.

Alexandra Burke After Leon Jackson disappeared without a trace, Simon Cowell roped in producer du jour RedOne, and Flo Rida, to give Alexandra Burke her best shot at a number one single.



Their efforts paid off, and ‘Bad Boys’ is still one to get us up dancing whenever we hear it (even if Flo Rida can’t pronounce ‘Alexandra’).

Joe McElderry Joe McElderry was the first ‘X Factor’ act to miss out on the Christmas number one, thanks to an anti-Simon Cowell Facebook campaign, but bounced back less than a year later with the bright and shiny-sounding ‘Ambitions’. The Donkeyboy cover charted at number six.

Matt Cardle The buzz around Matt Cardle was slightly eclipsed by the fanfare surrounding his fellow finalists Cher Lloyd and One Direction, whose singles preceded his. The lead single from his ‘Letters’ album, ‘Run For Your Life’, matched Joe McElderry’s peak position of number six, and was co-written by Gary Barlow.

Little Mix After becoming the first group to ever win ‘The X Factor’, Little Mix were able to breathe a bit of life back into the franchise, topping the charts with their debut single, ‘Wings’, which they also co-wrote. They later hit the number one spot again three years later, with their track, ‘Black Magic’.

James Arthur James Arthur’s first musical output ‘You’re Nobody ‘Til Somebody Loves You’ was one of the most original ever recorded by an ‘X Factor’ champ, with only Lorde’s ‘Royals’ holding it off the top of the charts.



His music was pretty much overshadowed by his turbulent time in the press, though, when he faced a backlash for his use of a homophobic slur during a rap song.

Sam Bailey Terry Harris/REX/Shutterstock Sam’s covers collection, ‘The Power Of Love’, never received a second single, although she did release the song ‘Compass’ as a promo track.



Her album, released in time for Mother’s Day, did reach the top of the UK charts, though, featuring collaborations with Nicole Scherzinger and Michael Bolton.