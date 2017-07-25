An Indian Muslim teenager was kidnapped, raped and murdered after she began a relationship with an Arab Muslim, a court heard.
The body of Celine Dookhran, 19, was found inside a £1.5million home after a woman in her 20s who had her throat slit alerted police from hospital.
Dookhran was allegedly kidnapped with the other woman, bound and gagged and taken to an address in Kingston-upon-Thames where they were raped and Dookran was murdered in a suspected “honour-killing” on 19 July.
A post-mortem gave the cause of death as an incised wound to the neck.
Mujahid Arshid, 33, appeared in court charged with the murder, rape and kidnap of Dookhran.
He is further charged with the rape, attempted murder and kidnap of the second woman.
He appeared alongside his co-defendant, Vincent Tappu, 28, who is charged with the kidnap of both women.
Binita Roscoe, prosecuting, said: “The deceased was involved in a relationship with an Arab Muslim,” which was disapproved of.
Two men in balaclavas entered the property on 19 July, the prosecutor said.
She told the court: “Her face and mouth were covered in duct tape. Her hands were tied with cable ties and her feet were tied with rope.
“She believes a sock was placed in her mouth. She had heard the deceased who was in the shower screaming.
“The deceased was brought down tied up. They were bound in dust sheets and placed in a vehicle.”
Bearded Arshid wore a grey prison-issue tracksuit, while his co-defendant wore a black suit and white shirt, with short black hair and a beard.
They were flanked by three dock officers.
A young man and a woman sat in the packed public gallery during the hearing at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court.
A middle aged man and a woman, wearing a head scarf, sat in the well of the court, who Tappu nodded at.
District Judge James Henderson remanded Tappu, of Ealing, west London, and Arshid, who gave no fixed address, in custody.
Arshid will appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday 26 July.
Both men are due to appear at the same court on August 21.