An Indian Muslim teenager was kidnapped, raped and murdered after she began a relationship with an Arab Muslim, a court heard.

The body of Celine Dookhran, 19, was found inside a £1.5million home after a woman in her 20s who had her throat slit alerted police from hospital.

Dookhran was allegedly kidnapped with the other woman, bound and gagged and taken to an address in Kingston-upon-Thames where they were raped and Dookran was murdered in a suspected “honour-killing” on 19 July.