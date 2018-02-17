The two relatives, who are believed to be grandfather and grandson, were travelling in the vehicle when the train crashed into them at the Barns Green level crossing at about 8.40am.

A 15-year-old boy and a 72-year-old man, both from the same family, have died after a train crashed into a car at a level crossing in Horsham , West Sussex, on Saturday, police have said.

Officers from British Transport Police attended alongside colleagues from Sussex Police and paramedics.

Detective Inspector Brett Walker from BTP said: “This is an extremely tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.

“Our officers have been working at the scene, and will continue to do so for the rest of the day, to ensure we gain as much information about how the collision happened.

“People should expect some disruption to services in the area while we investigate. I would like to thank the community in Barns Green for their support and patience.

“Local people will see more of our officers in the area throughout the day and I would urge anyone who saw what happened, or feels they may have any information which would be relevant to our investigation, to contact us.”