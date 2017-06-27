Channel 4 has revealed it’s already axing its latest venture, ‘Host The Week’, after just one episode.

The topical show was first announced earlier this month, with a different guest presenter stepping in each week to appear in comedy sketches and interviews, without any script or rehearsals.

Anyone else getting flashbacks to ‘The Nightly Show’?

Well, this was definitely reflected in the ratings, with episode one - which was guest hosted by Scarlett Moffatt - pulling in just 450,000 viewers when it aired last week.

Channel 4 Scarlett hosts a parody of 'This Morning'

A spokesperson said: “We’re brave enough to take risks with innovative programme ideas but also to acknowledge they don’t all work and move on.”

Jack Whitehall had been originally pencilled in to front the second episode this week, though these plans have been scrapped.

However, while ‘Host The Week’ may be giving us some ‘The Nightly Show’ déjà vu, it has actually been suggested that ITV could be bringing back their ill-fated topical show for a second series later in the year.

