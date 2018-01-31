MPs Vote To Leave Houses Of Parliament For £3.5bn Refurbishment

On Wednesday night they voted in support of a “full and timely decant” after deleting sections from a motion which would have allowed them to kick into the long grass the need for “comprehensive works” at the Unesco World Heritage Site.

A body would also be established to provide up-to-date costings of the work and a “realistic” timetable for the repairs.

The amendment was tabled by Public Accounts Committee chairwoman Meg Hillier and was viewed as a way of ensuring more rapid progress to repair the Palace of Westminster compared with two motions tabled by Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom.

The restoration and renewal of the Grade I-listed Palace of Westminster is needed as it is partly sinking, contains asbestos and has outdated cabling.