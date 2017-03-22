Stunning Animation Shows Just How Large Our Solar System Really Is

But now an animation has illustrated just exactly how expansive that space is, and it is pretty mind-blowing.

Hearing that our solar system is pretty big probably doesn’t come as groundbreaking news.

The visual simulation, posted to Reddit by user Nobillitie, shows the orbits of all eight planets in our Solar System – Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune - as well as thousands of dwarf planets beyond.

These smaller planets, which now famously includes Pluto, are located in a region beyond the icy planet known as the Kuiper Belt.

There are so many that they may actually outnumber our own planets by as many as hundred or thousand to one. In fact it is estimated that they are closer to over 10,000 dwarf planets past Neptune.

Each ring seen on the animation is an orbital trajectory, with the first eight being our planets, and the subsequent ones being all dwarf planets.