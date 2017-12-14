Wine Glasses Have Almost Doubled In Size Since 1990s, Here's How They Impact Health

It’s not unheard of to go to a nice restaurant and be greeted with a wine glass that’s almost as big as your face. But while it’s often a welcome sight for wine-drinkers, it might not be great news for health. A new study published in the BMJ details how wine glass sizes have almost doubled in size since the 1990s alone, which strongly correlates with an increase in the amount of alcohol we drink. Alcohol is the fifth largest risk factor for early death and disability in high income countries, and seventh largest worldwide.

Instants via Getty Images

Researchers at the University of Cambridge studied changes in wine glass size over time and found that the capacity of wine glasses in England increased from an average of 66ml in 1700 to 449ml in 2017 - an almost sevenfold increase Alcohol consumption, and wine consumption in particular, have increased sharply since the 1960s - reflecting greater affordability, availability, and marketing of alcoholic products, as well as more liberal licensing. Larger tableware is known to increase food consumption, but less is known about glassware’s relation to how much we drink. So, Theresa Marteau and colleagues from the University of Cambridge’s Institute of Public Health set out to investigate whether changes in wine glass size over time might have contributed to the steep rise in wine drinking in the past few decades, and whether reducing wine glass size may help cut consumption. They searched online and contacted experts in antique glassware, eventually gathering measurements for 411 glasses from five sources in England, dating from 1700 to 2017.

BMJ

Results showed that the capacity of wine glasses in England increased significantly over the past 300 years, with a marked increase since the 1990s. In the past 25 years alone, the average wine glass has gone from 232ml (1990-93) to 449ml (2016-17). The researchers point to possible reasons for the increase in glass size since 1990. For example, demand for larger wine glasses by the US market was met by an increase in the size of glasses manufactured in England, and size was influenced by those running bars and restaurants, who sought to increase sales of wine. The authors say they cannot infer that the increase in glass size is a direct cause of the rise in wine consumption in England, nor that reducing wine glass size would cut drinking. But they suggest that along with lower prices, increased availability and marketing, “larger wine glasses may have contributed to this rise through several potentially co-occurring mechanisms”.