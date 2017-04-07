How Many Calories Are In A Human? Prehistoric Cannibals Were Being Short-Changed

Ever taken a long hard look at your ‘favourite’ person in the office and wondered just how worth your time it would be to torture them and then eat the remains with a nice glass of Merlot?

Yeah us neither.

Yet thousands of years ago we were not so nearly as picky as we are now. Our ancestors would happily chow down on a person’s leg as a lunchtime snack.

Well we’ve got some bad news for our prehistoric ancestors, they were wasting their time.