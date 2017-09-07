The survey, conducted by hitched.co.uk, also revealed how wedding spending varies by region in the UK.

It showed that Londoners spend the most on their wedding with an average cost of £33,884 while couples from the Midlands proved the canniest, spending an average of £25,915 on their wedding.

The average cost of an engagement ring is now £2,084, up 17.6% from three years ago. Londoners shelled out the most on their engagement rings spending £3,133, while couples from Midlands were the most prudent, spending £1,810 on their engagement rings.

The survey revealed that parents are no longer the sole financial contributors for the big day as 51% of couples pay for it themselves with a little help from family contribution, while 32% of couples are funding it themselves completely.

Commenting on the results Sarah Allard, editor at hitched.co.uk, said: “It’s clear to see that the venue really is the most important part of a bride’s big day, with couples opting to spend 16% of their total budget on their favoured place to say ‘I do’.

“It seems most couples are paying for their big day with a little family contribution, and inviting more guests to their day and evening celebrations too – both of which could account for an increase in total spend compared to last year.

“Perhaps less surprising that the average cost of an engagement ring is now the highest it’s ever been with one in three brides now involved in choosing their ring too.”

The breakdown of wedding spending by region can be seen below, but if those figures make you shudder (yep, us too), check out these tips on how to have a fairytale wedding on a budget.

Total average cost of the wedding:

UK Average : £27,161

London: £33,884

Scotland: £26,544

Northern Ireland: £28,339

Midlands: £25,915

The average cost of an engagement ring:

UK average: £2,084

London: £3,133

Scotland: £2,103

Northern Ireland: £2,498

Midlands: £1,810

The average cost of venue:

UK average: £4,354

London: £5,054

Scotland: £3,770

Northern Ireland: £4,575

Midlands: £4,202

The average cost of food:

UK average: £3,353

London: £4,741

Scotland: £3,111

Northern Ireland: £4,066

Midlands: £3,174

The average cost of honeymoon:

UK average: £3,630

London: £4,015

Scotland: £3,331

Northern Ireland: £3,212

Midlands: £3,545

The full findings of the hitched.co.uk 21st Century Bride survey are presented online and also in the latest issue of You & Your Wedding Magazine on sale 14 September and Perfect Wedding, on sale now.