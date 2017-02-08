How To Shape Your Foodie Hobby Into An Actual Business

If you’ve ever wanted to quit the grind and set up a bean-to-bar chocolate company, a fantastic food-specific site called CrowdFoooding can help you do just that.

Just like crowdfunding sites Kickstarter and Indiegogo, the platform lets start-ups connect with potential backers.

By signing up to the site, you can either create a profile for your brand or look for exciting projects to put some cash behind.

The site pre-vets all of the start ups that they host, to make sure that everything’s legit, via a board of business and food experts.

Once they’re on, a profile of what the product is, why there’s a need for it and what the start-up offers in exchange for your cash is created. The latter could be shares in the business or early access to products.