How To Successfully Move Back To Your Parent's House: A Guide For Both Generations

“A well-stocked fridge was not a good enough reason to stay under that roof any longer than was totally necessary,” says Paul Rupert, 32, who had to move back in with his parents after his relationship broke down and he had a period of being unable to rent. “No matter how old I am they treat me like a teenager despite not having been one for two decades.” It’s no secret that young people are finding it harder to get on the UK property ladder, with reports finding millennial home ownership has dropped 18% since 2008 and the number of people privately renting has increased 115%. As a result of the dwindling opportunities to buy, and the extortionate cost of renting long-term (not to mention the insecurity) more children are moving back to their parents’ home. But it isn’t necessarily all happy families, for either party. An LSE study found the ‘boomerang’ generation are ruining the empty nest parents dreamed of, and for adult children, they are treated like a child again.

Oliver Rossi via Getty Images

Pinterest CLOSE And secondly there is an element of guilt: “Parents often feel guilty that their children can’t afford a house (and they could), and subsequently may feel resentful if their children spend money on items they see as luxuries.” Parent Vanessa Surth, 59, whose son moved in for three months after university, says: “In all honesty I struggled to readjust, I felt myself reverting into old habits, even though I could see him resisting the relationship. I’m glad it wasn’t for a long time, for both our sakes.” For children, the problems arise by being treated like a child, something which Lizzie Ross, 25, who moved back to her home town near Brighton after she graduated, says happened to her. “The lows consisted of a power struggle between myself and my dad, who still treated me like his teenage brat of a daughter. “It was clear that the dynamic in my household had changed in the three years I had been gone [at university] almost as much as I had changed as a person. My sister, dad and mum had carved a whole new routine for themselves in my absence and it was hard to fit into it.”

But it is incredibly difficult not to fall into this role, counsellor Andrew Marshall says: “The reason this happens so often is because the roles are so incredibly well established at home.” In short, the role you had throughout your formative years is the one you settle back into comfortably, often without even realising. “Stepping back over your parent’s threshold is incredibly powerful.” The very bricks and mortar of living in your childhood home (with all the memories attached) makes us act in a very particular way despite having long grown up. Tom, 28, who moved back to his parents house after a relationship breakdown says there are lots of frustrations about how he expects to be treated. “My parents still feel they have the right to comment on how I spend my time, how I make plans and how I spend my money. I feel if they’ve agreed to let me stay, and I am grateful and respect their generosity, they can’t hold it over me as a bargaining chip.” And Izzy Aron, 27, in the same situation, agrees: “On the one hand obviously you’re grateful, but even with the best of intentions it inevitably means you regress a bit and get into silly arguments.”

Lordn via Getty Images