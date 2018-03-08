Daily Act Of Feminism: Donate To Women's Charities

To celebrate International Women’s Day on 8th March, HuffPost UK is considering the practical habits you can adopt to support women in your everyday life. Read more in the series here.

There are a number of not-for-profit organisations doing their part to advance women around the world, and many rely solely on donations and volunteers to keep their work going. Committing to volunteering, or giving a financial contribution to charities fighting for women and their rights, can make a real impact. Here are three female-focused charities working to support women.

End Violence Against Women

The End Violence Against Women (EVAW) Coalition is a campaigning charity which lobbies government to change policies that harm women. It also engages in discussions about violence against women and girls, in an effort to remind people about the need for culture change.

“We don’t receive any government funding,” explains Rachel Krys, co-director, EVAW. “Our membership is made up of organisations which provide life-saving services for women who are vulnerable to or have experienced violence in many different forms. This may be emotional support, refuge, legal advocacy, practical advice or help with housing and rebuilding lives.

“We bring together all of this knowledge and experience and make the case for resources and policy change to government. Together we have a more powerful voice, and joining up knowledge about all the different types of violence against women means the change we campaign for has a positive impact on women from all backgrounds and communities in the UK.”

Find out more and donate here.