How To Tell If Your Partner Is Emotionally Cheating

When it comes to emotional cheating, the lines between what constitutes an affair, and what doesn’t, can feel very blurred. But that doesn’t detract from the pain it can cause. “Some people have told me they’d rather their partner had a one-night stand than an emotional affair,” Relate counsellor Dee Holmes tells HuffPost UK. “They believe it would be easier to deal with.” People have different boundaries when it comes to what constitutes inappropriate behaviour. That said, relationship counsellors do agree on one thing: when a person becomes emotionally unavailable to their partner, instead turning to their new interest for support, this constitutes emotional cheating.

Madeleine Mason, dating and relationship psychologist, explains: “Emotional cheating is a non-sexual, emotionally-intimate relationship between two people, where one is in a committed relationship to someone else.” During this time, a person’s partner might remain unaware about the level of intimacy between the two “friends”. Of course, innocently texting a colleague every now and then or having relationships with other people is not cheating. What is considered cheating, is messaging constantly and beginning to rely on that other person for emotional support in place of a partner. “They become the first person your partner turns to when they need emotional support or want to share good news,” Mason explains. “Your partner prefers the other person’s comfort and affection over and above that of you. “Your partner is cheating you out of emotional intimacy, as they are meant be your support and vice versa.” If your partner is sending sexual messages, this may also be considered “cheating”, even if there has been no physical contact. Michael Kallenbach, a relationship counsellor working in London and Marlborough, explains: “Having a full blown sexual affair is often too risky for both sides, so they might resort to salacious and sexy text messaging without any sexual encounters taking place.” Which is why, Holmes advises couples iron out what they define as an affair in the early stages of their relationship. “I’ve seen people in the counselling room who have separate definitions of what cheating is,” she explains. “One person might think their husband is having an affair, while he says ‘no I’m not, she’s accusing me of it but I just went out to lunch with my secretary twice.’”