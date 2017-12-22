How Women's Rights Defenders Make A Difference In Kenya

In Kilifi County, one of the poorest counties of Kenya, prospects for women and girls often look dire. Aside from the impoverished conditions, they face further marginalisation due to the belief that a woman’s role is in the home.

Local citizen Dama, for example, knew so little about her rights that she regularly missed school then became pregnant and dropped out altogether at the age of 15. The next two years she spent in an abusive relationship with the father of her child, looking after the whole family, and then isolated from society – until a group of women’s rights defenders saved her.

“Life was unbearable because my husband took to heavy drinking and would turn violent almost every night, especially if he found no food on the table,” recalls Dama. “He had left the responsibility of feeding the family to me [so] at 16, I had to live up to other expectations from my matrimonial family, like taking care of the elderly and the sick, providing basic needs like water and cloths, doing all house chores, even though I was young and unsure of what the society expects. I wasn’t old enough to even bring up my child in proper manner,” she says.

In 2016, Dama escaped from the relationship but this marked the beginning of an even harder life she says, because local culture dictated that women who get pregnant before marriage should be outcast and ridiculed for not being patient enough to wait for a dowry. The only way forward she could see was to wake up early and do casual jobs with her baby strapped to her back, such as collecting firewood for sale.