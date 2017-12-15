HS2 'Wasted £1.7 Million Of Taxpayers' Money' On Redundancy Pay-Outs

More than £1.7m of taxpayers’ money was wasted on unauthorised redundancy payouts for HS2 staff, it has emerged.

Reports by Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee and the National Audit Office unearthed the “shocking” process failure within the organisation, which is responsible for delivering the government’s flagship £55bn high-speed rail project linking London with other major UK cities.

During 2016-17, HS2 Ltd made £1.76 million of unauthorised payments to staff through compulsory and voluntary redundancy schemes, offered at enhanced terms well above those authorised by the Department for Transport, which oversees the project.

The committee said there is no way for the cash to be recovered, and that “weak internal processes” at HS2 Ltd prevented key decision-making and scrutiny bodies from receiving accurate information about the payouts.

MPs also raised concerns that former chief executive Simon Kirby had not been held to account for his actions - specifically for offering inflated redundancy packages when he had been told he was only allowed to offer statutory terms.