This Greetings Card Company Caters To Society's Most Under-Represented

When Tineka Smith married her husband, she suddenly realised just how few cards catered to their relationship.

Smith is African-American and her husband is white, but finding greetings cards that reflected their interracial relationship proved almost impossible.

The final straw was when her husband bought her a card with penguins on it, as it was the only card he could find “with a black and white couple on it”.

Heartbroken and fed up with being under-represented, Smith took matters into her own hands and launched a greetings card e-tailer HueTribe, which aims to promote diversity and social inclusivity.

“When you walk into a store and see images on greeting cards that look like you or your relationships, it gives you a sense of acceptance that people realise you’re part of our society too,” she said.