Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton have lead tributes to Hugh Hefner, following news of his death at the age of 91.
It was announced the Playboy founder “peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home” on Wednesday (27 September).
After news of his death broke, many stars took to Twitter to pay their respects.
Kim revealed she and Paris had been messaging each other to share their fondest memories as she paid tribute:
Paris also hailed him as a “legend, innovator and one of a kind”:
Other stars including Katie Price, former Playboy bunny Jenny McCarthy, Nancy Sinatra, Kiss frontman Gene Simmons, ‘The Hills’ star Heidi Montag, and chat show host Larry King, also paid tribute on the social media site:
Hugh’s son Cooper also released a statement about his father’s passing, saying: “My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom.
“He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history.”
The cause of Hugh’s death has not yet been revealed, while details of his memorial are expected to be announced in due course.
He is survived by his wife, Crystal, and his children Cooper, Christie, Marston and David.