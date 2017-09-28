It was announced the Playboy founder “peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home” on Wednesday (27 September).

Denise Truscello via Getty Images Paris Hilton has paid tribute to Hugh Hefner

After news of his death broke, many stars took to Twitter to pay their respects.

Kim revealed she and Paris had been messaging each other to share their fondest memories as she paid tribute:

RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

Paris & I are reminiscing about the Playboy parties at the mansion & how much we love Hef. She’s texts me the perfect Hef emojis 👯👯👯👯👴🏼👯👯👯👯👯 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

Paris also hailed him as a “legend, innovator and one of a kind”:

Other stars including Katie Price, former Playboy bunny Jenny McCarthy, Nancy Sinatra, Kiss frontman Gene Simmons, ‘The Hills’ star Heidi Montag, and chat show host Larry King, also paid tribute on the social media site:

What sad news this morning of this lovely man. Great times ✨ pic.twitter.com/sTZkmDUTB6 — Katie Price (@KatiePrice) September 28, 2017

RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud. 😓#PMOY 94 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sF9ARYgEpw — Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) September 28, 2017

A great man, entrepreneur and innovator. Your legacy lives on. #Hef pic.twitter.com/36cRzlUPRw — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) September 28, 2017

RIP @hughhefner 💛 thank you for making me part of the Playboy family. Sending lots of love and prayers to @crystalhefner — Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) September 28, 2017

One of the nicest men I've ever known. Godspeed, Hugh Hefner. pic.twitter.com/457cchqskO — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) September 28, 2017

I had a number of great conversations and with Hugh Hefner. Was such an interesting man. True legend. What an end of an era! — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) September 28, 2017

1st met him months B4 #SW opened-Expected stereotyped swinger/wildman not the kind-thoughtful loyal friend he always was to ML & me #RIPHef😭 pic.twitter.com/r5Jbyg9TMH — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 28, 2017

Hugh Hefner was a GIANT in publishing, journalism, free speech & civil rights. He was a true original, and he was my friend. Rest well Hef. pic.twitter.com/bJ1wxoK4gR — Larry King (@kingsthings) September 28, 2017

Rest in peace #HughHefner - he will forever be remembered as the Hollywood legend who lived life to the fullest. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) September 28, 2017

RIP hef. You were always sweet to me on movie nights at the mansion. Love to you @crystalhefner xo #RIPHef — Courtney Stodden (@CourtneyStodden) September 28, 2017

Hugh’s son Cooper also released a statement about his father’s passing, saying: “My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom.

“He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history.”

The cause of Hugh’s death has not yet been revealed, while details of his memorial are expected to be announced in due course.

He is survived by his wife, Crystal, and his children Cooper, Christie, Marston and David.

