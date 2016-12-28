Human Hand Found Washed Up On Isle of Wight Beach

Lemanieh via Getty Images

A human hand has been found washed up on a beach.

The remains were discovered at Freshwater Bay on the Isle of Wight on Wednesday.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: “A member of the public handed in human remains at the Boat House at Freshwater Bay this morning. We were called at 11.02am.

“Initial analysis confirms that this is a human hand and has been in the water for a significant amount of time. It has been sent away for further analysis.”