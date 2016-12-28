Human Hand Found Washed Up On Isle of Wight Beach

A human hand has been found washed up on a beach.
The remains were discovered at Freshwater Bay on the Isle of Wight on Wednesday.
A Hampshire police spokesman said: “A member of the public handed in human remains at the Boat House at Freshwater Bay this morning. We were called at 11.02am.
“Initial analysis confirms that this is a human hand and has been in the water for a significant amount of time. It has been sent away for further analysis.”
More:Uk News Police Isle Of Wight
Advertisement
Suggested For You
Comments
Advertisement
Suggested For You
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW UK DAILY BRIEF
Newsletter