We know that humans first started to migrate our of Africa around 60,000 years ago, what we’ve never been entirely sure of is what caused the to do it.

New research led by a geoscientists from the University of Arizona has found however that the reason touches on a subject hat’s very much in the news now: Climate change.

Using the world’s most important collection of sediment cores from the deep sea the researchers were, incredibly, able to actually determine the temperature and climate from 60,000 years ago.

Previous research has suggested that when humans moved into Eurasia around 40,000-70,000 years ago north Africa needed to be wetter than it is now. What they found was very different.