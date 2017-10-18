Hunt For Man Over Sexual Assaults On Women And Children As Young As 11

Detectives are investigating a series of sexual offences committed against nine victims – seven of them children – in south-east London. The victims were all approached and sexually touched by an attacker over the course of the last three months, the Met Police said. Two women aged 27 and 25, and seven children aged 11 and 13, have been approached by a man who assaulted them before fleeing on foot in the Greenwich and Lewisham areas of London.

Met Police Detectives have released CCTV images of a man leaving the scene of the Honor Oak Road incident and appeal to the public to help identify him

All the attacks took place in broad daylight between June 30 and October 16 with three taking place within half an hour on October 5, officers said. Police are considering the possibility that all the attacks are linked and have released CCTV of the latest incident - in Honor Oak Road on Monday at 4pm - in a bid to help identify a man. Superintendent Lee Hill of Greenwich Police said: “These incidents were very frightening for the victims. I am appealing to the public to help identify and locate this man as quickly as possible. Description: ‘A white man aged between 40 to 50 years old, with short white or blond hair.’ “Although none of the victims have suffered physical injury, the effects of becoming a victim of sexual assault can be lasting and traumatic. “There is a possibility that these incidents are part of a linked series of attacks as a number of victims have provided very similar descriptions of the attacker - a white man aged between 40 to 50 years old, with short white or blond hair. This is one line of inquiry detectives are exploring.”