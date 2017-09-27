Hurricane Maria To Blast UK With Wet And Windy Weather This Weekend

The UK is on course for a wet and windy spell of weather as the remnants of Hurricane Maria make their approach.

After a week of typically autumnal weather - with foggy nights, pleasant sunshine and periods of wind and rain - a more unsettled spell of weather looks likely for this weekend and the start of next week, according to forecasters.

The Met Office said the potential effects of Maria on the UK will be “very different from those experienced in the Caribbean”, but said people can expect wind and rain in many areas later this weekend and into next week.