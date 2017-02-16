This Man Cheated On His Girlfriend, And The Internet Is Absolutely Fuming

Disclaimer, if you have ever been cheated on, you might want to save yourself some serious ugly tears and look away right now.
A heartbreaking video has gone viral featuring a woman confronting her ex-boyfriend after he cheated not once, not twice, but so many times he can’t put a number on it.
Prepare to be angry (and heartbroken) people.
Kourtney Jorge appears in the six-minute clip with Leonard Long III, for ‘The Scene’, talking (and sobbing) over their former relationship, about how it started, and ultimately how it ended.
Since the video achieved cult internet status in less than 24 hours, we have obviously done what we do best and given Jorge her own moniker, #HurtBae.
Don’t worry girl, we got your back.
In a particularly heart-being-torn-from-chest moment, Long asks why she stayed with him even though she knew he was cheating.
She simply replies: “Because you were my best friend.” 💔
So. Many. Feelings.
She then goes on to ask him, exactly how many times he did cheat in total.
He responds by saying he hopes they can still be friends, and you can guess how that went down.
And while the internet can be smug and superior for now, one person was quick to remind us not to throw stones in glasshouses.
Awkward.