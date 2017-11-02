I Remember The First Time A Man Stared At My Breasts

I remember my first time.

I was in the science lab at school asking a male teacher a question, when I noticed his eyes momentarily flicked down to look at my breasts.

It was a split second, and immediately afterwards his eyes met mine again.

Initially I was taken aback, but I didn’t dare let on. There was no break in conversation and we continued talking about the task at hand. I guess I went on autopilot, while I slowly realised what had just happened.

I was probably around 14. I was an ‘early bloomer’ to quote my mum, and so was used to boys my age commenting on the fact that I had boobs. That seemed normal and even acceptable but it was the first time I’d ever experienced unwanted attention from a man.

I didn’t say anything. What would I have said? That I think Mr Whatshisname looked at my breasts. No one would have believed me for a number of reasons, or so I thought: he was a teacher, no one else saw and I was wearing a loosely-fitted school shirt and tie, not a corset. After all, it all happened so quickly.

Fast-forward to the present day and this weird awkward and totally inappropriate moment (which I’ve never mentioned to anyone before btw) came back to me, some fifteen years later, after a new YouGov survey revealed how perceptions of sexual harassment vary between both gender and generation.

While most of the results are depressing but predictable, others surprised me, perhaps naively.