I Sold Drugs And Carried A Gun - I Know What Must Be Done To Stop Others Following In My Footsteps

New Year’s Eve 2017 recorded a staggering number of stabbings across the country. London alone saw four young men murdered in unrelated incidents and one young man left with fatal injuries. These were men as young as 17 and 18. Figures revealed that 2017 was already the worst year for deaths of children and teenagers in England and Wales since 2009. These fatal stabbings in London took the death toll in the capital up to 80.

This is a major problem effecting the whole country and whatever we seem to be doing to tackle these issues is just not working.

This is the culture of our youth. Popularised through social media, music, film and video games. Young people are being exposed to negative imagery and lifestyles, which are glamorised through these outlets with no alternative. Murderers and their victims are getting younger, kids are being desensitised to extreme violence to a point where seriously hurting someone or killing them is considered cool.

I was totally drawn in by this culture to the point where I believed that shooting after people was something to laugh and make music about.

At one stage I was a part of the problem and was one of the driving forces fuelling the culture in Birmingham. It wasn’t always like this but if you go back to the late 80’s early 90’s there was definitely a culture shift. We went from being brothers and sisters to ‘Thugs and bitches’. Many of the men in our fathers’ generation went from smoking weed to smoking crack, which left most of my generation in fatherless homes. Allowing the US gangster image to become our role model. I watched the film ‘Menace II Society’ when I was about 12–13, maybe even younger. I wanted to be like the character O Dog. He was a mean character who cared for nothing. He killed people for the smallest of reasons but his actions were made to look appealing to young minds.

I wasn’t like this when I was 12–13 of course but by the time I was 19, I was fully in O Dog mode. I was selling drugs, robbing drug dealers, carrying guns and doing all sorts. I was totally drawn in by this culture to the point where I believed that shooting after people was something to laugh and make music about. The music I used to release on YouTube and the internet would gain over a half a million views. I then became a role model and enticed thousands of young people around the West Midlands to live just how I was living. This is how a culture of gang banging grew in Birmingham.

I feel like it’s my responsibility to play a role in tackling this crisis as I played a major role in glamorising this mindset and leading a generation of youth in Birmingham to this lifestyle. But this work needs to be done by us all. I was always taught that if you’re not part of the solution then you’re part of the problem. It is not enough to just spectate and comment from a distance just because the problem doesn’t affect you or your children directly. We need to make this lifestyle look as stupid and uncool as it really is. This issue needs to be tackled holistically, looking at the underlining causes and not just the symptoms.

Knife crime, gun crime and youth violence on a whole are just symptoms of a much deeper problem. It is my belief that the real problem lies in the negative mindset and the culture of our youth. This is a mind-set that has reversed the roles of good and evil. Where taking a life can bring you status and respect. Where success can only be gained from robbing, selling drugs or other forms of criminal activity. A mind-set that tells us we should ride (go out and kill) or die for streets/ postcodes we do not own instead of growing and developing ourselves so we are able to support our families and communities.